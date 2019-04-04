× Indianapolis police searching for woman possibly being held against her will

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public to help locate a missing woman.

IMPD says 20-year-old Lakia Foster told her mother at 10 a.m. Thursday that her child’s father, Leon Payne, had assaulted her and was now holding her against her will.

Lakia’s mother believes they may be driving around Indianapolis, in Leon’s white 2011 Chevy Impala. The license plate number is K272193.

Foster is said to be a black female, about 5 feet 5 inches tall and around 130 pounds.

Payne is described as a black male, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and about 180 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Foster or Payne’s whereabouts is asked to call IMPD’s missing persons unit at (317) 327-6160.