× Indianapolis police seek information on whereabouts of accused child molester

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indianapolis police are asking for help in finding a man wanted for child molestation.

Thomas Downey, 37, is wanted on a warrant for 11 counts of child molest and police say he lives in the area of 79th Street and Georgetown Road, on Indianapolis’ northwest side.

Anyone with information about Downey’s whereabouts is asked to call the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-3811. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).