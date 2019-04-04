× Kokomo man shot to death, police arrest murder suspect

KOKOMO, Ind. – Police in Kokomo made an arrest after a 27-year-old man was murdered overnight.

Officers responded to the 600 block of West Markland around 12:54 a.m. on a report of a person shot. They found a 27-year-ol man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and medics pronounced him dead at the scene. The coroner has not yet released his name.

Officers received information from witnesses at the scene about the identity and location of the murder suspect. Officers arrested 27-year-old David Barner for murder a short time later. He was transported to the Howard County Criminal Justice Center.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Scott Purtee at 765-456-7322 or the police hotline at 765-456-7017. Also, you may report your anonymous tip to Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.