25 Relay for Life events scheduled for central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — FOX59 has teamed up with the American Cancer Society to support Relay for Life, the organization’s signature fundraising effort.

Relay for Life events are scheduled throughout the spring and summer in Greater Indianapolis, beginning May 18 with a 5.9-mile walk in Brownsburg. All proceeds support cancer research, patient care, and education and prevention efforts.

There are several ways to get involved: You can join an existing team or sign up to captain your own team, leading the fundraising and recruiting efforts. Event volunteers are needed, and cancer survivors are invited to participate and share their personal stories to help with fundraising.

Relay for Life events are a full day of remembrance and celebration that include an opening ceremony with music or special guests, a celebratory lap for survivors and caregivers, and lighting luminaria to remember those lost.

Teammates can take turns walking the Relay for Life courses, which range in length from about 6 miles to more than 60.

Visit the Relay for Life website for a complete list of events in Greater Indianapolis, information about each event, or to sign up.