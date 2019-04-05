Dolly Parton makes NASCAR debut as sponsor at Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — Tyler Reddick had his own “Hello, Dolly” moment when he saw his pink and white race car at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The reigning Xfinity Series champion is piloting a Chevrolet at Bristol covered with country music icon Dolly Parton’s face and her signature butterfly logo.

Working 9 to 5… to get ready for practice at @BMSupdates! @TylerReddick’s @DollyParton @dollywood Camaro is getting prepped for first practice later today! pic.twitter.com/7417J5pqU1 — RCR Xfinity Teams (@RCRNXS) April 5, 2019

The No. 2 car features Parton-owned ventures including Dolly Records, the Dollywood theme park, Dolly Parton’s Stampede Dinner Attraction and the upcoming Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show.

“Dolly is an icon and has had a lot of success in her career, which is something I admire while trying to build my own success in NASCAR,” said Reddick.

“Hopefully, we can take Dolly and the No. 2 Camaro to Victory Lane this weekend in her home state of Tennessee. I think that would be really special for everyone who is a fan of hers.”

Reddick races Parton’s car Saturday.