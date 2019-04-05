INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A new film featuring the work of fire safety dogs is being screened today at the Indiana State Museum. Molly is a Dalmatian from Arkansas who is trained to teach kids the importance of fire safety. She and her handler stopped by FOX59 with the details of the screening and how you can meet Molly.
Film featuring fire safety dog to be screened at Indiana State Museum
