Illinois man arrested for breaking traffic laws while rushing daughter to hospital; nurses bond him out

CENTREVILLE, Ill.—A group of nurses bonded an Illinois father out of jail after he broke several traffic laws while rushing his daughter to the hospital, KTVI reports.

Darius Hinkle said his 1-year-old daughter was choking on a penny, so he rushed her to the hospital. By the time he arrived at Touchette Regional Hospital in Centreville, several police officers with different agencies were behind him.

Hinkle admits he doesn’t have a valid driver’s license and he was speeding, according to KTVI. He was taken into custody at the hospital.

The little girl’s mother went to jail to bail Hinkle out, but a woman she didn’t recognize was already in the process of doing exactly that. The woman told her a group of nurses at the hospital chipped in their money to bond out the father.