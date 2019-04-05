× Indianapolis man wanted for making 5 young girls perform sexual acts, court docs say

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are still searching for an Indianapolis man accused of making five young girls perform sexual acts on him.

Thomas Downey, 37, is wanted on a warrant for 11 counts of child molesting and one count of performing sexual conduct in the presence of a minor. Police attempted to serve a warrant at his home near 79th Street and Georgetown Road, but his trailer was gone.

According to court documents, Downey made five girls between the ages of six and 12 perform sexual acts on him. The victims said Downey liked to “play a game” where he would blindfold them and stick things in their mouth. This happened on numerous occasions.

One of the girls said he would say, “It’s time to play our game,” and then he would make her “play” with him first before she could play with other kids.

The victims said Thomas would put either yogurt or honey on his penis and then stick it in their mouths. Sometimes he would give them money if they correctly guessed the flavor.

He also made a 6-year-old girl watch porn with him.

Anyone with information about Downey’s whereabouts is asked to call the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-3811. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).