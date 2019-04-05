Local artists prepare for annual artisan marketplace

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Once a year, some of Indiana's best artisans come together for one big weekend event. The Indiana Artisan Marketplace is happening this weekend at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. Sherman stopped by to talk with some of the artists before the festival opens to the public.
