Man sentenced to 6 years in crash that killed 2 Ben Davis students

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A judge sentenced a man to 6 years for his role in a 2017 crash that killed two Ben Davis students.

Daniel Cannon was found guilty on multiple felony counts of criminal recklessness, leaving the scene resulting in death and leaving the scene resulting in serious bodily injury. He was found not guilty on two counts of reckless homicide after his trial in November.

After learning his sentence Friday, Cannon told the judge he planned to appeal.

The crash happened on I-70 near Harding Street in April 2017. Brandon Gross, 18, and Taylor Parsons, 17, were killed; three of their friends were hurt.

Witnesses reported seeing a dark-colored car chasing the victims’ vehicle, with both vehicles traveling at speeds that may have exceeded 100 mph. Cannon reportedly returned to the scene of the crash and asked witnesses if police knew about his involvement.

He said his sister had been involved in an altercation with teens at a park; he told police he chased a silver SUV to get the license plate number and admitted to traveling at high speeds.

The teens who survived the crash told investigators that Cannon’s sister and another woman tried to “coax them” into a fight. When Cannon arrived, they felt threatened and left in a silver SUV.

The SUV crashed, rolling several times, while trying to navigate the exit to Harding Street. The surviving teens said Cannon was driving “erratically” and swerved around other vehicles as he tried to catch up.