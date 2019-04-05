× President Trump to visit Indianapolis on April 26 for NRA convention

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — President Donald Trump will pay another visit to Indiana when he addresses members of the National Rifle Association during their convention later this month.

The president will speak to members at the NRA Institute for Legislative Action (NRA-ILA) Leadership Forum on Friday, April 26. It’s the third straight year he’s delivered the keynote address at the forum.

The forum is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Indiana Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium.

Four years ago, the NRA attracted 70,000 attendees in Indianapolis, who left behind an economic impact of $55 million.

Visit Indy expects those numbers to climb this year and again in 2023 when the NRA returns for an unprecedented third convention in 10 years.

With $70 million spent on the 2016 elections, and nearly half of that dedicated to the election of Donald Trump, the NRA is a well-financed high-powered political force that commands legislative support coast-to-coast and controls its own message through NRA TV, a 24/7 internet channel devoted to all things guns and Second Amendment related.

In 2014, the last time the NRA was in Indianapolis, VP Mike Pence was the governor. Last year in Dallas, he was a keynote speaker along with President Trump as he pledged enduring White House support for the NRA and its members’ constitutional rights to arm themselves.

“Last year President Trump spoke to this very gathering, the first president to do so in 34 years,” Pence reminded 10,000 cheering NRA members inside the convention center’s packed arena. “He told you then in his words that you have a true friend in the White House and I’m here today as his VP to tell you, ‘You have two friends in the White House!’”

The NRA says it is excited to have President Trump at the event again.

“Donald Trump is the most enthusiastic supporter of the Second Amendment to occupy the Oval Office in our lifetimes. It is truly an honor to have President Trump address NRA members for the fifth consecutive year,” said Chris Cox, NRA-ILA Executive Director. “President Trump’s Supreme Court appointments ensure that the Second Amendment will be respected for generations to come. Our members are excited to hear him speak and thank him for his support for our Right to Keep and Bear Arms.”

Tickets can be purchased here.