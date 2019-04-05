Stray showers possible Friday; tracking comfortable weekend temperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Most of the rain has moved out of central Indiana this Friday morning with the storm system moving away from the state. Light moisture is wrapping behind the system, which could still bring an occasional shower during the day. Skies will stay mainly cloudy throughout the day as temperatures rebound into the mid-60s.

We are going to lose the chance for spotty showers this evening. As an area of high pressure moves close to the Ohio Valley, cloud cover will decrease. Skies will turn partly cloudy overnight and lows will fall back into the upper 40s.

There will be big improvements in the forecast for Saturday! We will open up the weekend with dry weather and unseasonably warm temperatures. The southerly wind flow with sunshine will help temperatures drive up into upper 60s and lower 70s. Saturday is going to be the best day to get any yard work done around the house!

Highs will rebound into the lower 70s on Sunday, but rain and thunderstorms will move into the state that afternoon and evening. An approaching cold front may trigger a couple strong thunderstorms and produce gusty winds. Southern Indiana is highlighted under a slight risk for severe weather for Sunday evening.

Cooler air arrives early next week with highs in the mid-60s. Rain showers will wind down early Monday morning.