Award-winning violinist to wow at Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra concerto

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Praised by critics and audiences alike for her astounding range of sounds, technical agility, and musical elegance, award-winning violinist Tessa Lark joined the FOX59 Morning Show to give a tease of what audiences can expect at Saturday night's Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra performance "Down Home".

Michael Torke's Sky, a bluegrass-inspired concerto, premieres in Indiana as part of the Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra concerto at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at the Schrott Center for the Arts, Butler Arts Center.

The violin concerto promises to highlight Lark's skill as both a classically trained violinist and bluegrass artist, as well as take concert goers on a journey of American and European folk music, illustrating Nationalism and unique musical roots.

Tickets can be purchased by going to the Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra's website.

More information on Tessa Lark can be found here.