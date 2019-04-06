WINSTON-SALEM, NC - MARCH 15: Head coach Bob Knight of the Texas Tech Red Raiders reacts from the sideline in the second half against the Boston College Eagles during the First Round of the 2007 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum on March 15, 2007 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Bob Knight makes public return to Indiana University for baseball game
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Former Indiana men’s basketball head coach Bob Knight made his first public appearance at Indiana University since the year 2000 Saturday afternoon.
The three-time national champion head coach came back to campus for an IU baseball doubleheader against Penn State.