× Bob Knight makes public return to Indiana University for baseball game

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Former Indiana men’s basketball head coach Bob Knight made his first public appearance at Indiana University since the year 2000 Saturday afternoon.

The three-time national champion head coach came back to campus for an IU baseball doubleheader against Penn State.

Great to see the 🐐 back on campus! Coach Bobby Knight takes in @IndianaBASE's game today vs. Penn State!#GoIU pic.twitter.com/OS1XRSkBq6 — Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) April 6, 2019

Knight was dismissed from Indiana in 2000. As recently as 2017, Knight expressed “no interest in ever going back” to Indiana, even saying he hoped all the members of the old administration that had a hand in his firing were dead.