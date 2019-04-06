Bob Knight makes public return to Indiana University for baseball game

Posted 2:43 PM, April 6, 2019, by , Updated at 03:31PM, April 6, 2019

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - MARCH 15: Head coach Bob Knight of the Texas Tech Red Raiders reacts from the sideline in the second half against the Boston College Eagles during the First Round of the 2007 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum on March 15, 2007 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Former Indiana men’s basketball head coach Bob Knight made his first public appearance at Indiana University since the year 2000 Saturday afternoon.

The three-time national champion head coach came back to campus for an IU baseball doubleheader against Penn State.

Knight was dismissed from Indiana in 2000. As recently as 2017, Knight expressed “no interest in ever going back” to Indiana, even saying he hoped all the members of the old administration that had a hand in his firing were dead.

