Fit for a Cure at Castleton Macy’s April 12

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Get fit and give at one of over 600 Fit for a Cure events taking place nationwide March through May in department stores across America.

When consumers receive a complimentary bra fitting at a Fit for the Cure event, Wacoal donates $2 to Susan G. Komen on their behalf and will donate another $2 for every Wacoal item purchased that day. Through Fit for the Cure and related programs, Wacoal has donated over 5.2 million dollars in support of this cause and has conducted 900,000 bra fittings at Fit for the Cure events.

Now in its 19th-year, Fit for the Cure raises funds to benefit the Susan G. Komen National Treatment Assistance Fund. Every year, Komen aids 1.8 million uninsured or under-insured breast cancer patients, in support of its mission to reduce mortality rates.

Get your free fit for a cause at Macy's in Castleton Square on Friday, April 12, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Online booking is now available at fitforthecure.com