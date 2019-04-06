Indianapolis mother holds “Angelversary” 6 years after her son was shot & killed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It’s been six years since 20-year-old Reginald Hill was shot and killed inside his apartment on Georgetown road and no one has ever been arrested.

Every year on the anniversary of this death or "Angelversary" as the family likes to call it they remember his life.

Hill’s mother Brenda Hutson said every year that passes it never gets any easier after losing her son Reginald; who she calls Reggie Mac. She’s just learned how to live with his death.

It took several years for her to even set foot back at the apartment complex where the shooting happened.

"You have to go back and face it, it’s hard. But I go often and I sit out there with him but it’s a place of peace," Hill's mother Brenda Hutson said.

Police believe the shooting could’ve been drug related, but no one was ever arrested.

"I gave the detective the information about the guy. Street names and other names. I mean everything. They said they didn’t have enough evidence," Hutson said.

As she waits for justice it doesn’t stop her from remembering her son’s life.

Each year near the day he was killed, family and friends come together to pay their respects.

"Really lets me know that’s he’s you know still here in spirit," Hill's father Reggie Hill Senior said.

Being without Reggie is never easy for the family. They hold on to the memories they have and look at his son as their chance to be closer to Reggie.

"This is the only thing I have left of Reggie and so I will go to the depths about this right here because this is Reggie's seed,"Hutson said.

She said Reggie is gone, but not forgotten.

Brenda has since joined a support group to help not only herself, but other mothers who’ve lost loved ones.