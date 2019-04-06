IU’s Calbert Cheaney to be inducted into National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame

Posted 3:20 PM, April 6, 2019, by , Updated at 03:23PM, April 6, 2019

Calbert Cheaney #40 of the Indiana University Hoosiers moves the ball during an NCAA game against the University of Kansas Jayhawks on December 5, 1992. (Photo by Gary Mook/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Indiana University’s all-time leading scorer Calbert Cheaney is a member of the 2019 National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame class.

Duke’s Shane Battier, Purdue’s Terry Dischinger, Providence’s Ernie DiGregorio, UNLV’s Larry Johnson and Stanford’s Todd Lichti, as well as former coaches Homer Drew, Lute Olson and the late Rick Majerus, make up the 2019 class.

Continue reading this story with our news gathering partners at The Indianapolis Star.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.