IU’s Calbert Cheaney to be inducted into National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Indiana University’s all-time leading scorer Calbert Cheaney is a member of the 2019 National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame class.

Duke’s Shane Battier, Purdue’s Terry Dischinger, Providence’s Ernie DiGregorio, UNLV’s Larry Johnson and Stanford’s Todd Lichti, as well as former coaches Homer Drew, Lute Olson and the late Rick Majerus, make up the 2019 class.

