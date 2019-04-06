Pleasant start to weekend; scattered showers and storms on Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are tracking a beautiful start to the weekend! The thick fog early in the morning will lift in the next couple hours. Scattered cloud cover is expected today and the sunshine is going to help temperatures become more comfortable as we head into the afternoon. Highs today will rise near 70 degrees!

The scene will change as we enter the second half of the weekend. More clouds will move into the area tonight with the incoming storm system and showers will arrive in southern Indiana early Sunday morning. The warm front from the system will bring the initial wave of rain to central Indiana.

There is still going to be several dry hours for our Sunday, but keep the rain gear nearby since scattered rain will be around at times throughout the day. Another wave of thunderstorms will move into southern Indiana Sunday afternoon and could produce a strong to severe thunderstorm. The primary threat will be gusty winds and hail. Areas near Bloomington, Columbus and Seymour have a more favorable chance of seeing a stronger thunderstorm Sunday afternoon compared to Indianapolis.

A cold font will sweep over the state on Sunday night and temperatures will drop a bit early next week. A stray shower may linger on Monday morning with highs in the mid to upper 60s.