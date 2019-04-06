Runners eye Mini-Marathon during 10-Miler

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- It was the perfect weather Saturday morning for runners training for the Indy 500 Festival Mini-Marathon.

It was the last race in the Miler Series. More than 2,000 people ran in the 10-Miler, starting at the Pavilion at Pan Am Plaza and running through the streets of downtown Indianapolis.

"I was hurting towards the last couple, but it worked out how I planned it. I was pleased with it, it was nice weather too," third place finisher Brian Cull said.

The Mini-Marathon is May 4 and there is still time to sign-up.

