Two new Indianapolis 500 books speed onto bookshelves

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- With the Indianapolis 500 speeding closer, wow your friends or revel in racing history with two new books from author James Craig Reinhardt about the "Super Bowl of Motorsports."

The Winning Cars of the Indianapolis 500 is a gorgeous coffee table book packed with over 200 photographs. Starting in 1911 with the first running of the Indy 500, Reinhardt profiles each race and car, including the starting position, engine, tires, race speed, margin of victory, and stories of race day.

Lyn St. James, former American race-car driver, said, “This book is amazing! It's full of stats, records, as well as a recap of every Indianapolis 500 race. I truly couldn't put it down. It's easy to read, and full of interesting anecdotes.”

In The Indianapolis 500: Inside the Greatest Spectacle in Racing, Reinhardt shares what makes the legendary racetrack special. He reveals the speedway's unbelievable history, fast-flying action, notorious moments, and its secrets, including facts about the beginning of the brickyard, why the drivers kiss the finish line, how milk became the drink of choice, and much more.

Bill Simpson, American racecar driver and owner of Simpson Performance Products, said, “This book is an amazing work about the 500 and all that surrounds this Super Bowl of Motorsports. Full of fact and the Real Deal.”

Both books are available now on Amazon.