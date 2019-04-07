× 5 shot, 2 dead after shooting at motorcycle club hangout

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Two people are dead and another three injured after an early morning shooting on the near northeast side at a location police referred to as a “motorcycle club hangout.”

According to the Indianapolis Metro Police Department, the shooting occurred shortly after 1 a.m. in the 3600 block of Roosevelt Avenue at a brown brick building that has no name, but is a known hangout for motorcycle clubs. Police believe at least two or three different motorcycle clubs were inside the building at the time the shooting occurred.

After police arrived on scene, three victims were discovered suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, one male and two females.

One of the female victims was pronounced dead at the scene by Indianapolis EMS. The second female was transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition. The male victim was also transported, police said, but was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to police, two more victims suffering from gunshot wounds associated with the motorcycle club shooting later arrived at the hospital with one of them listed as being in critical condition. The severity of the fifth victim’s injury isn’t known at this time.

Detectives with the Indianapolis Metro Police Department continue to investigate the shooting with IMPD stating a physical altercation may have lead up to the shooting, but they are still working to try and determine a motive.

At least two IndyGo buses were loaded up with potential witnesses who are being questioned by IMPD.

The names of the deceased have not been released as next of kin has not yet been notified.

Police are asking for anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact CRIME STOPPERS of Indiana anonymously at 317-262-TIPS. Anyone who provides information that leads to a felony arrest may be eligible for a $1,000 cash reward

