Beech Grove police pull teen suffering gunshot wound from burning vehicle

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — The Beech Grove Police Department says they pulled a teenager who had been shot from a burning vehicle.

Around 3:15 a.m. Sunday, police say they were called to the 400 block of Grovewood Drive for reports of shots fired.

When they arrived, officers say they found a vehicle in a ditch with an unresponsive person in the driver’s seat. The vehicle was smoking from under the hood, and a 18-year-old male and 16-year-old male were outside the vehicle, according to police. The two told officers that the vehicle had been shot at multiple times before crashing into the ditch.

While on the scene, police say a fire started from under the hood. Officers attempted to put out the flames using a fire extinguisher, but were unsuccessful. Police say they then pulled the unresponsive person from the vehicle, and at that time found the person had been shot.

That person, who was later found to be a 16-year-old male, was taken to Eskenazi hospital.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this indecent is encouraged to call the Beech Grove Police Department Crime Tips Line at (317) 782-4950 or email the Beech Grove Police at crimetips@beechgrove.com.