Combating spring allergies

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Springtime doesn't just mean warmer weather. For many, spring means sneezing, itchy eyes, running nose, sore throat and all sorts of grating symptoms which can detract from your outdoor enjoyment.

Minute Clinic Nurse Practitioner Stephanie Byrer joined our FOX59 Morning News Team to help keep those spring allergies at bay, as well as give some helpful advice on how to tell if you are suffering from allergies or a cold or flu.

Did you know that between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. is when allergy conditions are at their worst? Find out more about allergies by watching the video above.