Deadly weekend in Indianapolis; 6 people dead at the hands of gun violence

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — It’s been a deadly weekend in Indianapolis. 6 people have died because of gun violence and all the shootings happened within 24 hours of each other.

"When the weather tends to warm up we tend to have a lot of more violence on the streets, so it should be concerning to all of us and it's why we have to address it immediately," Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition Board President Reverend Charles Harrison said.

The first shooting happened on the city’s north side. Police found a man with gunshot wounds lying in the middle of Bellefontaine on Saturday night.

He died on scene.

Less than 2 hours later, police responded to an apartment complex on Twin Oaks Drive to find another victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He died too.

"It’s so wide spread and it’s so senseless," Reverend Charles Harrison said.

Police say the man was visiting friends at the apartment complex before he was shot and have not yet determined a motive.

Fast forward two hours into Sunday morning, police say 2 more people were killed, and three others were injured in a shooting at a “motorcycle club hangout”on Roosevelt avenue.

Police believe at least 2 or 3 different motorcycle clubs were inside and some sort of disagreement led to the shooting.

"That’s not the first time that things have broke out down there. Fights break out there all the time," Kilbert said.

Police say the fifth victim of the weekend was shot and killed when he was walking along 34th and Franklin road. Police say car drove up and got out of the car to fire a gun.

Police say the 17-year-old victim was pronounced dead on scene.

"Detectives are gathering information from witnesses, so they are going to try and gather the most accurate information possible," Officer Cook said.

The 6th victim was shot and killed in the 1000 block of North Tuxedo just after 9:30 p.m.

"We have so many interpersonal conflicts that is leading to violence and that’s really different than 20 years ago when I started doing this work," Reverend Harrison said.

In all these cases, police haven't told us if any arrests have been made . If you have any information on these shootings call Crime Stoppers at 262-TIPS.