FDIC International brings thousands of firefighters to Indy

Posted 1:16 PM, April 7, 2019, by , Updated at 01:24PM, April 7, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Don't be surprised by the amount of firefighters in Indianapolis this coming week as the Fire Department Instructors Conference (FDIC International) is just around the corner and set to takeover Indy  April 8 - 13.

With 27 Hands On Training (H.O.T) Classes, 91 workshops, over 200 classrooms, over 850 Exhibitors and firefighters from 53 countries,  FDIC International brings thousands of firefighters to Indianapolis.  From east to west and around the world, firefighters are here to learn the latest techniques in firefighter safety, while utilizing the newest in fire ground tools and apparatus.

Joining our FOX59's Zach Myers is Bobby Halton, FDIC, to talk about this year's event.

 

