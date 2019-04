Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Kaylee Pearson is a former intern with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Now she is organizing a 5K to raise money for the K9 unit.

An average dog with the K9 unit costs $10,000. The Hero Dog Jog aims to raise money for new dogs and training.

Pearson's dad has been a police officer for 20 years. The Hero Dog Jog will take place April 20.