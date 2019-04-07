IMPD: Juvenile dead after shooting on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says a person was shot and killed on the city’s east side.
Police described the person shot as a male juvenile.
The shooting allegedly happened near the intersection of 34th and Franklin.
According to IMPD, a car pulled up and fired shots, striking the juvenile.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-8477.