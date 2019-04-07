IMPD: Juvenile dead after shooting on Indy’s east side

Posted 3:50 PM, April 7, 2019, by , Updated at 04:42PM, April 7, 2019

Stock image from Getty

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says a person was shot and killed on the city’s east side.

Police described the person shot as a male juvenile.

The shooting allegedly happened near the intersection of 34th and Franklin.

According to IMPD, a car pulled up and fired shots, striking the juvenile.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-8477.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.