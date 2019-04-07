× IMPD investigating 2nd fatal shooting of the night

INDIANAPOLIS, IND–A man was shot and killed at an apartment complex late Friday. It was the second fatal shooting of the night in Indianapolis.

Just after 11:00 pm, police received a call about multiple gunshots heard near Twin Oaks Drive. Moments later, a second call was made to IMPD about a single gunshot into an apartment at 7120 Twin Oaks Drive. When police arrived on scene, they saw an unresponsive man suffering from at least one gunshot wound on the sidewalk near the Kingston Square Apartments. As soon as medics arrived they pronounced the victim dead on-scene.

Police say the man was visiting friends at the apartment complex on Indianapolis’ far east side before he was shot and have not yet determined a motive. The shooter is unknown at this time and no arrests have been made regarding the attack. The victim apparently had no relationship with the family in the apartment that had a single shot fired into it.

Homicide detectives with the Indianapolis Metro Police Department immediately began interviewing witnesses and the Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency assisted by gathering any potential evidence related to the shooting. Many of the victim’s family members arrived to the scene of the shooting and were interviewed by police as well. Police are asking anyone with information to call CRIME STOPPERS of Central Indiana anonymously at 317-262-TIPS. Any one who provides information that leads to a felony arrest is eligible for a $1,000 cash reward.

Stay tuned to FOX59 for updates.