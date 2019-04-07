× One dead after near east side shooting, making six gun deaths in Indy this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A shooting on the near east side has left a person dead tonight.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of North Tuxedo just after 9:30 p.m. EMS declared the person dead at the scene.

Tonight’s fatality marks the sixth person to die from gun violence in Indianapolis since Saturday evening. The sixth deaths resulted from five different shootings.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.