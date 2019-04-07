× Purdue’s Carsen Edwards declares for NBA Draft on Twitter

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue junior Carsen Edwards has declared for the NBA Draft through a Twitter post.

Edwards led Purdue in scoring this season with 24.3 points per game and has been named first-team All-Big-Ten twice.

The guard declared for the draft last year without hiring an agent, but opted to return to school after the NBA Combine. In his Tweet Edwards said he will enter the 2019 draft with an agent.