× Timeline for showers and storms for Sunday

The initial wave of rain has arrived this Sunday morning as a warm front lifts northeast over the state. Light to moderate rain will fall this morning as the boundary moves over the state. The first round of showers could produce a couple rumbles of thunder, but strong thunderstorms are not likely. Mild temperatures this morning will turn May-like this afternoon as highs rise back near 70 degrees!

There should be several hours of dry time today, especially midday and early in the afternoon. However, a second wave of thunderstorm activity is going to move into central Indiana late this afternoon and evening. After 2 PM, a storm could turn strong or potentially severe.

An isolated severe weather threat exists over the southern tier of the state, which is highlighted under a slight risk. Gusty winds and hail are the primary threats today. Some storms could rotate closer to the Indiana-Kentucky border.

Widely scattered rain and storms will continue to travel over the state this evening and tonight ahead of a cold front. Skies will remain mostly cloudy during the dry overnight as lows fall into the mid-50s.

A few showers may linger early Monday morning, but drier air will once again take over that evening and night. More sunshine arrives Tuesday with highs in the mid-60s. Rain and storm chances return Mid-week. The Indianapolis Indians have their first home game of the season this Thursday! Temperatures look warm once again, but we will closely have to watch the potential for thunderstorms that afternoon and evening.