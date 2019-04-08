16-year-old boy dies after weekend shooting in Beech Grove; 1 of 2 suspects arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEECH GROVE, Ind. – A 16-year-old boy who was shot inside a vehicle in Beech Grove over the weekend has died from his injuries.

The Beech Grove Police Department says another 16-year-old boy has been arrested in the case, but officers are still searching for another suspect.

The victim was wounded when two people opened fire on a carload of teenagers in the 400 block of Grovewood Drive early Sunday morning.

Surveillance video obtained by FOX59 shows a 2000 Mitsubishi with four people inside pull into a driveway. Immediately, a trailing vehicle stops about three car lengths back on the pavement, and two people emerge with at least one of them firing a gun.

Puffs of smoke from the weapon can be spotted in the glare of headlights as the Mitsubishi then rolled into a deep ditch, as one person bailed from the driver’s side door of the vehicle and ran off. The two attackers then returned to their car and drove in reverse back up Grovewood Drive.

Police were able to rescue two males, ages 16 and 18, from the car in the ditch. They were apparently unhurt.

A Beech Grove police officer tried unsuccessfully to douse flames emerging from beneath the car’s hood with a fire extinguisher. Witnesses said the Mitsubishi was destroyed by fire, as the car’s grill assembly remained charred and ruined by the side of the street.

Beech Grove police are continuing to ask the public to help find the second suspect in the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department’s tip-line at 317-782-4950 or email them at crimetips@beechgrove.com.