App decodes police scanners in real time

Posted 9:29 AM, April 8, 2019, by

LOS ANGELES, Calif. -- Members of a California community are taking a unique approach to crime by using technology to decode what's being said on police scanners. Citizen allows users to understand the crime going on around them in real-time. Rich Demuro tested it out to find out how it works.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.