LOS ANGELES, Calif. -- Members of a California community are taking a unique approach to crime by using technology to decode what's being said on police scanners. Citizen allows users to understand the crime going on around them in real-time. Rich Demuro tested it out to find out how it works.
App decodes police scanners in real time
-
Police urge drivers not to warm up cars unattended: ‘That is a 100% preventable crime’
-
IN Focus: Lawmakers discuss hate crimes debate as governor travels overseas
-
CEOs of Indiana tech companies call for specific bias crimes law
-
Supreme Court unanimously sides with Indiana man in excessive fines case
-
22-year-old victim identified after deadly shooting on Indy’s west side
-
-
Police arrest 2 teens in connection with at least 15 delivery driver robberies in Indy
-
Mayor Hogsett unveils new crime fighting website
-
NYPD hate crimes task force investigating Nazi drawings found at an elementary school
-
Vehicle break-in caught on camera has Decatur Township community on edge
-
Indy attorney explains repercussions of filing false police report like in Jussie Smollett case
-
-
Indiana University Health introduces new high tech mannequins for simulations
-
Uber driver murdered in crime spree that spanned 4 states
-
Man killed in Broad Ripple area home invasion has connection to another recent murder