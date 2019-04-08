Country music megastar Luke Bryan to perform in Noblesville this summer

Luke Bryan performs onstage during the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 07, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – County music megastar Luke Bryan will bring his “Sunset Repeat Tour” to central Indiana this summer. Special guests Cole Swindell and Jon Langston will join Bryan on tour.

Bryan will perform at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center on Sunday, August 18.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 12 at 10 a.m. You can purchase them on Live Nation.

Ticket prices aren’t listed yet, but prices for other similar venues start at $39.25 for general admission in the lawn.

