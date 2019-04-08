Do you recognize ‘Charlie?’ State police find ‘unbelievably cute’ dog dodging interstate traffic

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. – Do you recognize “Charlie?”

That’s the question from Indiana State Police, who found the little dog wandering in interstate traffic on the Indiana Toll Road Sunday.

Around 3:45 p.m., state troopers responded to reports that a dog was running in and out of traffic on the inside shoulder of I-80/I-90. They located the dog at the 12.7 mile marker.

Police said the little dog was “scared and skittish.” They used a jacket to capture him and get him out of danger.

They gave the dog some food and water, which calmed him down. Police described the dirty and muddy dog as shaggy with no collar and said he was “unbelievably cute.”

For the time being, they’re calling him “Charlie.” State troopers took him to the Humane Society in Hobart and said anyone with information should call (219) 942-0103.