× IFD Lieutenant hosing down stereotypes

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind– If you’re heading downtown this week, chances are you may see might see thousands of firefighters out and about.

The annual FDIC International conference will be bringing together firefighters from across the world.

But today, a special conference specifically for female firefighters.

We had the chance to shadow Lieutenant Brenda Bucci of the Indianapolis Fire Department, who says growing up she never saw firefighting as a career.

“It wasn’t ever anything I thought could do, because I was a girl,” she said.

But these days you’ll find her on the front lines, alongside her counterparts. A majority of them, are men.

“I was out to prove to other people, that I belonged there and could do the same thing that the guys did.”

Bucci’s not alone though.

According to the National Fire Protection Agency, in 2015, around 13,000 women worked as full-time, career firefighters in the u-s. About 72,000 women volunteered.

Right now, IFD currently has more than 1,200 firefighters. A little more than 5% are female, which is above the national average.

IFD officials say they are always looking for qualified men and women. To find out more about the application process and requirements, click here.