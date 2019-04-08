× IMPD arrests 2 alleged burglars after short chase

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says they have arrested two men for allegedly burglarizing a northwest side apartment.

Just before 12:30 p.m. Friday, police say detectives were conducting surveillance in an apartment complex in the 4600 block of Arlington Way. The detectives witnessed two men break into an apartment and leave with property from the unit, according to IMPD. District officers were quickly informed of the situation.

As the suspects were leaving the area, police say they pulled behind their vehicle on Georgetown Road to performed a traffic stop. The officers stopped the vehicle briefly, but the suspects allegedly sped off before police could get into position.

Police say they were led on a short chase into another apartment complex before a Sergeant trained in pursuit intervention technique was able to perform a PIT maneuver, which safely ended the pursuit. IMPD says they were then able to safely apprehend the suspects, and both men were taken to the Marion County Jail. No other vehicles were said to be involved in the pursuit.

The suspects, both 27 years old, were identified as Travis Jones and Jonte Rogers.

Jones faces charges of suspicion of theft, burglary and resisting law enforcement. Rogers faces charges of suspicion of theft and burglary.

IMPD says they would like to use this opportunity to remind the public of the importance of forming crime watch groups in their neighborhoods.