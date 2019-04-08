× Juvenile in Indianapolis hospital after being shot in knee

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A juvenile is in the hospital after being shot in the knee.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says the victim was brought into Eskenazi Hospital on Monday.

The victim is listed in stable condition, according to IMPD.

The victim’s age was not immediately released and it’s unclear at this time what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana 317-262-TIPS.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.