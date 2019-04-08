× Kentucky man arrested in Bartholomew County with $15K worth of meth

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – A man from Louisville was arrested in Columbus, Indiana with $15,000 worth of meth, police say.

Indiana State Police troopers pulled over Adam C. Galloway, 43, on Thursday night.

During the traffic stop, officers say they found a half pound of methamphetamine with a street value of approximately $15,000 inside Galloway’s car. A small amount of cocaine was also recovered.

Galloway was transported to the Bartholomew County Jail. He faces the following preliminary charges:

Dealing methamphetamine

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of cocaine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

The investigation into the sale of illegal drugs in Columbus and Bartholomew County continues, and additional charges are possible in this ongoing investigation.