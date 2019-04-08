Kentucky man arrested in Bartholomew County with $15K worth of meth
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – A man from Louisville was arrested in Columbus, Indiana with $15,000 worth of meth, police say.
Indiana State Police troopers pulled over Adam C. Galloway, 43, on Thursday night.
During the traffic stop, officers say they found a half pound of methamphetamine with a street value of approximately $15,000 inside Galloway’s car. A small amount of cocaine was also recovered.
Galloway was transported to the Bartholomew County Jail. He faces the following preliminary charges:
- Dealing methamphetamine
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Possession of cocaine
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
The investigation into the sale of illegal drugs in Columbus and Bartholomew County continues, and additional charges are possible in this ongoing investigation.