INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- There's a few months to go until the Indiana State Fair and a local business is putting a gourmet twist on traditional fair food. Sherman visited Cumberland Grill in Washington Square Mall to find out how they're doing it.
Local restaurant puts gourmet twist on fair food
