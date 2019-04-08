Mild stretch continues despite cool off Tuesday; Potent spring storm brewing late week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARMEST OF THE YEAR

The warmer spell of weather is welcome and Monday was the WARMEST day so far this year. We reached 73-degrees, a normal high for May 16. This spring has produced its fair share of chilly days, but this wasn't too shabby! Monday marked the 5th straight day above normal in Indianapolis.

One year ago Monday, the high was only 42° with an early morning low of 24°, plus a trace of snow. Monday marks the 5th 70-degree day of the year. Only 21% of the April 8s on record have topped 70-degrees with a record high of 83° set in 2001.

SWING IN TEMPERATURES BREWS SPRING STORM

A pull back in temperatures is coming over the next few days as a spring storm takes shape late in the week. The cool down is much more dramatic by Wednesday with a rain chance developing along a stationary front.

Big temperature changes fuel strong winds and bring to life a potent spring storm later this week. We are forecast to be in the warm sector of the storm, while a snow storm rages northwest of the low pressure system. At this time, we are in a favorable position for unstable air to develop potentially strong or server storms Thursday evening and overnight into Friday. We will monitor trends for intensity of thunderstorms and timing.