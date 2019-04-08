Monroe County commissioner resigns amid harassment allegations
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A member of the Monroe County Board of Commissioners announced her decision to resign after being accused of sexually harassing a contractor.
Monroe County Commissioner Amanda Barge said her resignation is effective midnight, April 15, 2019. Barge was the subject of a story in the Indiana Daily Student on March 25 that alleged she sexually harassed a contractor. Contractor Brandon Drake alleged that she repeatedly asked him to date her and later used her position to “dismantle his project for the county.”
Barge denied the allegations.
After the story appeared in the Indiana Daily Student, Barge suspended her mayoral campaign. The Monroe County Democratic Party called for her to step down.
Here’s her resignation letter:
Residents of Monroe County:
The past two weeks have been difficult for this community. It is with a heavy heart and concern for my family that I resign from my position as County Commissioner, effective midnight, April 15, 2019.
I have struggled mightily with this decision, and how to defend myself from allegations of sexual harassment in a way that is respectful of everyone involved. I call on our community to develop a process by which these allegations – and any similar allegations in the future against other public officials – be investigated and mediated by an independent third party. Such a process could allow Mr. Drake and me to engage in respectful, independently mediated restorative justice.
I am thankful to the voters for this incredible opportunity. It has been an honor to work with the county staff that I have grown to call family and who are the backbone of county government. I am proud of what we accomplished.
Thank you for this opportunity, Monroe County.
Amanda Barge