National Donate Life Month: Forever connected

INDIANAPOLIS — April is National Donate Life month, and one local man and woman are forever connected because of an organ donation.

Rosalyn Ware-Martin donated a kidney to Curtis Warfield. The life-saving operation was performed at St. Vincent Indianapolis.

Program and Surgical Director of Kidney and Pancreas Transplants Dr. Islam Ghoneim stopped by Fox 59 with Rosalyn Ware-Martin and Curtis Warfield. Watch the video to hear more about their donation story and how you can be a donor. You can also go to the Indiana Donor Network website.