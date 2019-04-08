× Driver killed in rollover crash on east side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A driver was killed in a crash on the east side of Indianapolis.

The crash occurred at 21st Street and Arlington Avenue around 5:45 a.m. Only one car is involved; the driver crashed into a utility pole, and his car flipped. It’s unclear what caused the crash.

Police say medics were transporting him to the hospital when he passed away.

We will update this story when more information is made available to us.

21st Street is blocked just east of Arlington Avenue. Use 16th Street as a detour until it reopens.