Plant-based food maker plans $310 million facility in Shelbyville

Posted 12:29 PM, April 8, 2019, by

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A company that makes plant-based burgers, sausages and other vegetarian meat alternatives plans to build a $310 million production facility in central Indiana that will eventually employ 460 people.

Elmhurst, Illinois-based Greenleaf Foods SPC announced Monday that the plant would be built on a 57-acre site in Shelbyville near the intersection of Interstate 74 and State Road 44 and is expected to begin operations in late 2020.

Greenleaf says the 230,000-square-foot plant will employ 460 people when fully operational in 2021.

The Indianapolis Business Journal reports that Gov. Eric Holcomb was expected to join officials at a Monday groundbreaking ceremony in Shelbyville, about 20 miles southeast of Indianapolis.

Greenleaf says the plant will be North America’s largest plant-based protein facility, annually producing 60 million pounds of refrigerated alternative protein products.

