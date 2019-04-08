× Police arrest Bloomington man for attempting to burglarize Hamilton County corrections officer’s home

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Bloomington man has been arrested for allegedly robbing the home of a Hamilton County Jail corrections officer.

Around 11 a.m. Monday, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says there were called to the 16100 block of Southeastern Parkway in Fortville for a possible burglary. The call came from a corrections officer at the Hamilton County Jail.

The corrections officer said he came home to find a man exciting the house carrying several items. The man, later identified as 37-year-old James Crockett of Bloomington, allegedly had a handgun. Police say Crockett stole the corrections officer’s Chevrolet Silverado, which was blocking the vehicle Crockett arrive in. The truck is said to have contained an issued duty weapon and a ballistic vest.

Officials were able to quickly track down the truck using a built-in electronic tracking system, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. The system allowed for the truck to be safely deactivated. Police say IMPD was then able to move in and take Crockett into custody without indecent shortly after noon.

Crockett was taken to the Hamilton County Jail and faces charges of robbery, burglary, theft, possession of firearm by a serious violent felon and pointing a firearm. He is also being questioned in connection to several other alleged burglaries in the area.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says they were assisted in this arrest by the Fishers Police Department, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and Hamilton County Public Safety Communications.