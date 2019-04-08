× Police arrest suspect in December 2018 murder of Lawrence teen

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A tip led to the arrest of a suspect wanted in connection with the shooting death of a Lawrence teenager.

Detectives with the Lawrence Police Department and deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tighe Bibbs Sunday night at a home near E. 10th Street and N. Lasalle in Indianapolis.

Bibbs was wanted on a murder warrant in the death of 16-year-old Shiloh Britton, who was killed during a shooting on Dec. 6, 2018. Britton was found with a gunshot wound in the 8800 block of Rue Madeleine, in Maison Gardens near East 42nd Street and Post Road.

The coroner’s office ruled her death a homicide and the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office filed a murder charge against Bibbs.

Police had trouble locating him, however.

In March, Lawrence police and U.S. Marshals said they were looking for Bibbs in the case. At the time, Deputy Chief Gary Woodruff said the department had exhausted “every investigative lead” they had to find Bibbs. Investigators appealed to the public for help.

Woodruff said an anonymous tip led them to Bibbs’ location in Indianapolis. Bibbs was taken to the Marion County Jail.

“Lawrence police credit the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Team, U.S. Marshals and the public’s assistance in sharing tip information, leading to locating and safely arresting Bibbs,” Woodruff said in an email.

The case against Bibbs is pending. His initial hearing is set for Wednesday.