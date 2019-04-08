Police investigate body found near Greenwood airport

Posted 6:22 AM, April 8, 2019, by , Updated at 06:24AM, April 8, 2019

GREENWOOD, Ind. – A body was found near the Greenwood airport Sunday night.

Greenwood police say they’re investigating the discovery of a dead person found on the perimeter of the airport’s property. The investigation began around 7:45 p.m.

The body was found on the southwest side of the airport along the fence line, according to a Johnson County dispatcher.

There are no additional details at this time, but we will update this story when more information becomes available.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.