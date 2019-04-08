Showers weaken, but pattern remains active for the week!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Live Guardian Radar is still tracking showers, but the intensity has dropped dramatically over the past few hours. Cloudy and damp to begin the morning, but drier hours will build in through the day. Afternoon highs should reach the 70s again on light, southwest winds. A lingering pop-up shower will still be possible late afternoon, mainly southeast of downtown.

Skies will clear tonight and temperatures will cool to the lower 50s and upper 40s by sunrise. Plenty of sunshine should make for a great Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 60s!

The weather turns more active on Wednesday and into Thursday with rain and storms around the region. At this time, nothing too severe but the threat of wind and hail could be play through Friday morning. Weekend will be cooler making the Indian's first home stand a chilly one.