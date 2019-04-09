After a picture perfect Spring day, real shakeup for the end of the week; Spring storm develops

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEAUTIFUL DAY!

One year ago today we had measurable snow - two years ago it was 77°. April temps can be fickle! Great Tuesday with sunshine and temps above normal for the 6th straight day! The string of mild days have elevated April 2019 to 4° per day above normal and a whopping 14° warmer than last April to date!

STORM EMERGES LATER IN WORK WEEK

Warm and unstable air spreads north Thursday evening, as a powerhouse storm strengthens and emerges from the Rockies.

The storm has a winter component and resembles the same storm and track back before St. Patrick's Day, and is expected to deliver blizzard conditions and snowfall measured in feet.

In the warm sector, ingredients (jet stream & unstable air) support a strong to severe line of storms sweeping the state after dark. Damaging winds are the main threat. The forecast warrants close monitoring.

The Storm Prediction Center has out looked a portion of Illinois and Indiana for a 'slight' risk of severe weather. Their next update will likely be expanded. A severe weather watch box will likely be required late Thursday into early Friday morning. Check back Wednesday and Thursday for updates here and on air!